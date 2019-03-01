Wizards Vs. Celtics Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

The Celtics desperately need a win, and they’ve got the perfect team in town to accomplish that.

Losers of their last four games, the reeling C’s will welcome the Washington Wizards to TD Garden on Friday night.

After struggling to begin the season, the Wizards made abundantly clear at the trade deadline that they’re going into a full-fledged rebuild. The Celtics have performed below expectations the entire campaign, but still sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, though they trail the fourth-place Philadelphia 76ers by three games.

Here’s how to watch Wizards vs. Celtics online:

When: Friday, March 1, at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Boston

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images