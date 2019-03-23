Zdeno Chara ‘Honored’ By One-Year Contract Extension With Bruins

It’s hard to imagine a Boston Bruins blue line without Zdeno Chara, but luckily for Bruins fans it’s something they don’t have to think about for at least another season.

The 42-year-old captain and the B’s came to terms on a one-year, $2 million extension that will keep the defenseman in the Black and Gold through the 2019-2020 season.

In advance of Saturday’s night game against the Florida Panthers, Chara told reporters he was “honored” by the extension. The big man also talked about taking a team-friendly deal and how the B’s have an open window to bring back another Stanley Cup. Chara also touched on the mentoring role he has taken on in the development of his blue-line partner Charlie McAvoy.

You can check out all of Chara’s comments here:

🎥 Zdeno Chara addresses the media in Sunrise to discuss his one-year contract extension: pic.twitter.com/459OJjqgaE — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 23, 2019

Chara is in the midst of his 13th season in Boston. The towering Slovak has four goals and seven assists through 55 games. Chara has played in a whopping 948 game with the Bruins, and 1,478 total games over the course of his likely Hall-of-Fame career.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images