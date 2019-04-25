Blues Vs. Stars Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup PlayoffsGame 1 Online

The St. Louis Blues will take on the Dallas Stars on Thursday night on home ice to open up the second round of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Both the Blues and Stars upset their first-round opponents in six games to move on. The Blues had their way with the Winnipeg Jets, winning the first two games in enemy territory, and winning Games 5 and 6 to secure a second-round berth.

Dallas also ended up having its way with the Nashville Predators. After winning the first game then losing the next two, the Stars closed out the series in fashion with three consecutive wins.

The Blues and Stars will meet in the second-round for the second time in four seasons. In the 2016 second-round, the Stars fell to the Blues in seven games.

Here’s how to watch Blues-Stars:

Start Time: Thursday, April 25 at 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images