Brad Marchand Scores Record-Breaking 26th Shorthanded Goal With Bruins

by on Tue, Apr 2, 2019 at 10:20PM

It was a record-breaking night for Brad Marchand on Sunday, with the Bruins forward scoring his 26th shorthanded goal in a Boston uniform against the Detroit Red Wings.

With the Bruins on the penalty kill, defenseman Brandon Carlo tossed the puck up ice to clear the zone, finding Marchand in the process. After a little give-and-go action with linemate Patrice Bergeron, the winger flicked the puck home for his 26th shorty of the campaign.

The goal allowed Marchand to leap past B’s legend Rick Middleton for the most shorthanded goals scored by a Bruin.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images

