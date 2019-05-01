Bruce Cassidy Laments Bruins’ Missed Opportunities In Game 3 Loss To Blue Jackets

The Bruins dropped Game 3 of their best-of-seven series against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, much to the chagrin of Boston’s head coach Bruce Cassidy.

After the game, Cassidy expressed plenty of frustration surrounding the loss, including some issues he had with some of the penalties called against the B’s throughout the match. Considering the number of opportunities Boston missed, the bench boss thinks there is plenty for the team to improve upon ahead of Game 4 on Thursday.

For more from Cassidy on the Bruins’ Game 3 loss, check out the “Bruins Overtime Live” video above, presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images