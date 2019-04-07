Bruins Vs. Maple Leafs: Here’s Schedule For First-Round Playoff Series

At long last, playoff hockey is upon us.

The Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs are set to square off in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Boston enters the postseason as the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference and will have home-ice advantage in its series with Toronto.

The NHL on Sunday revealed dates and times for all first-round series.

Here’s the schedule for Bruins-Leafs:

Schedule announced for 1st round of 2019 #NHLBruins Playoffs presented by Beth Israel Lahey Health: https://t.co/3Cpb5qr4WO Buy Tickets: https://t.co/MrxDHq7nh4 pic.twitter.com/H6ST4Ha2mE — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 7, 2019

The times for Games 5, 6 and 7 will be revealed if and when the games become necessary.

The Bruins on Sunday also announced a slew of roster moves.

#NHLBruins assign Anton Blidh, Trent Frederic, Jeremy Lauzon and Zach Senyshyn to @AHLBruins: https://t.co/MmJLofSb37 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 7, 2019

Boston wrapped up its regular season Saturday with a 6-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Lightning tied the record for most regular-season wins in NHL history with 62.

The Bruins finished with the third best record in the NHL, behind the Lightning and the Calgary Flames. So, a second-round series with the Lightning and a Stanley Cup Finals against the Flames are the only possible series in which Boston wouldn’t have home-ice advantage.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images