Celtics Injury Update: Tatum Hopeful For Game One, Smart Misses Practice

With the regular season behind them and the postseason rapidly approaching, the Boston Celtics are in search of a clean bill of health.

The final week of the season didn’t hand them any favors, dealing two blows to their rotation in the form of injuries to Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum. Wednesday’s practice provided some answers as to whether or not the two starters will be ready for Boston’s first round series against the Indiana Pacers.

Tatum, who suffered a shin contusion in Sunday’s loss to the Orlando Magic, sounded optimistic at the Auerbach Center Wednesday afternoon.

The 21-year-old told reporters that he’s feeling way better after going through limited action during the team’s practice.

"I feel way better today, I got a chance to practice today, so just feel better and better every day.” Fine for the playoffs? "Hope so. At this rate, feeling a lot better.” https://t.co/WDsv4c7Kzd — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) April 10, 2019

Brad Stevens told reporters that Smart was pretty sore and did not practice Wednesday after suffering a left oblique contusion in the third quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Magic.

For what it’s worth, Danny Ainge made his weekly appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher and Rich” Wednesday morning and said that Tatum is “fine”. The Celtics General Manager added that Smart is day-to-day and expected to practice on Thursday.

The Celtics return to practice at the Auerbach Center Thursday afternoon.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images