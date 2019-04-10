NHL Bracket: Picks, Predictions For Each Round Of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Hockey’s ultimate prize still is within reach for eight NHL teams.

The Stanley Cup playoffs begin Wednesday night, and both the Eastern Conference and Western Conference have intriguing storylines worth following.

The Tampa Bay Lightning steamrolled the competition in the regular season en route to the NHL’s best record. But the defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals still are alive, and several other clubs across the league look capable of making noise over the next couple of months.

Let’s make some predictions for the 2019 NHL playoffs, shall we?

EASTERN CONFERENCE

FIRST ROUND

Tampa Bay Lightning (1) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (WC2)

The Lightning won 62 games, tying the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings for the most all-time in a single season. They’re absolutely stacked. Hats off to the Blue Jackets for going all-in at the trade deadline and making the playoffs, but Columbus is about to get stomped.

Prediction: Lightning in five.

Boston Bruins (2) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (3)

The Bruins hold the edge defensively, and goaltender Tuukka Rask is capable of carrying Boston for a series when he’s right. That’ll help overcome the Maple Leafs’ forward depth, which is impressive but not enough to compensate for Toronto’s shortcomings along the blue line.

Prediction: Bruins in seven.

Washington Capitals (1) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (WC1)

The Hurricanes are a really cool and really fun story. And the Capitals have been juggling their defensive pairings a bit, giving the ‘Canes an edge along the blue line. But Washington is more experienced and too deep to falter this early. Expect a standout series from goaltender Caps goalie Braden Holtby, a stud between the pipes who finished the season strong.

Prediction: Capitals in seven.

New York Islanders (2) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (3)

Has Barry Trotz’s stock ever been higher? He guided the Capitals to a Stanley Cup last season and now has the Islanders shattering expectations in his first season behind New York’s bench. The Penguins are the more experienced bunch and have a higher ceiling given the all-world talent on their roster, but something hasn’t been right with them all season. The Islanders are sneaky good, largely because of their defensive aptitude.

Prediction: Islanders in seven.

SECOND ROUND

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Boston Bruins

Boston has all of the ingredients for a deep playoff run: Top-line talent, defensive depth and a goaltender capable of getting hot. But Tampa Bay is just so good in every facet of the game. If the Lightning’s defense (anchored by reigning Norris Trophy winner Victor Hedman) can weather the storm created by the Bruins’ dominant forward trio (Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak), then the NHL’s top regular-season team should beat Boston for the second straight postseason.

Prediction: Lightning in six.

Washington Capitals vs. New York Islanders

The Barry Trotz revenge series! You can bet the Islanders coach would love to show up his former team, which didn’t shell out the big bucks despite finally hoisting Lord Stanley last June. But the Capitals have more offensive firepower, and Holtby, as mentioned, is capable of stealing a series in the cage.

Prediction: Capitals in six.

CONFERENCE FINALS

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Washington Capitals

The defending Stanley Cup champions are dangerous, for reasons previously outlined. There’s also the element of getting over the hump, which Washington accomplished last season and Tampa Bay still is trying to do with its current core. But the Lightning, who have three 40-goal scorers (Nikita Kucherov, Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point), pose too stiff a test for the Capitals’ fluid D-pairings.

Prediction: Lightning in six.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

FIRST ROUND

Nashville Predators (1) vs. Dallas Stars (WC1)

Remember when Stars CEO Jim Lites ripped into Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn? Well, Dallas could turn that public tirade into an interesting footnote with a victory over Nashville, which has endured some hiccups this season despite its loaded roster. The only problem is the Stars have had trouble putting the puck in the net, and the Predators — who don’t really have that problem — boast an excellent defensive top four.

Prediction: Predators in five.

Winnipeg Jets (2) vs. St. Louis Blues (3)

No matter how this season ends, the Blues deserve credit for rallying back and making the playoffs after owning the NHL’s worst record in early January. They’ve been sizzling thanks to better play in their own end, an uptick in production from Vladimir Tarasenko and great goaltending from rookie Jordan Binnington. Don’t sleep on the Blues. In fact, go ahead and pick them here.

Prediction: Blues in seven.

Calgary Flames (1) vs. Colorado Avalanche (WC2)

Two of the best lines in hockey will be on display as Calgary’s top unit (Sean Monahan, Johnny Gaudreau and Elias Lindholm) looks to outduel Colorado’s elite trio (Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen and Gabriel Landeskog). This series will come down to defense and secondary scoring, though, and the Flames hold the advantage in both areas.

Prediction: Flames in six.

San Jose Sharks (2) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (3)

The Sharks have two of the best offensive defensemen in the NHL (Erik Karlsson and Brent Burns), and their knack for cashing in with the man advantage should propel them past last season’s expansion team favorites in a knock-down, drag-out, seven-game series.

Prediction: Sharks in seven.

SECOND ROUND

Nashville Predators vs. St. Louis Blues

This is where St. Louis’ magic will end. The Predators will feed off their top line (Filip Forsberg, Ryan Johansen and Viktor Arvidsson) and goaltender Pekka Rinne (often criticized for his playoff woes) for a hard-fought win over the Blues.

Prediction: Predators in six.

Calgary Flames vs. San Jose Sharks

The Sharks’ failure to receive consistent top-line play finally will doom them as they look to keep pace with the Flames, who have a great first line and serviceable scoring depth.

Prediction: Flames in seven.

CONFERENCE FINALS

Nashville Predators vs. Calgary Flames

Special teams could decide this matchup, as both teams have struggled on the power play. The Predators’ defensive depth — led by arguably the best top four in hockey (Roman Josi, Ryan Ellis, Mattias Ekholm and P.K. Subban) — also will be a difference-maker.

Prediction: Predators in six.

STANLEY CUP FINAL

The Lightning have elite scoring thanks to Kucherov, Stamkos and Point. Their secondary scoring is nothing to sneeze at, either, thanks to Yanni Gourde, Tyler Johnson and J.T. Miller, among others. Sprinkle in Tampa Bay’s defense, led by Hedman and a host of experienced veterans, and the Vezina Trophy-level performance of netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy, and it’s hard to pick against the Lightning.

Prediction: Lightning over Predators in six.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images