Craig Kimbrel Won’t Be Attending World Series Ring Ceremony On Tuesday

The Boston Red Sox’s World Series ring ceremony will be moving forward without one of their pivotal postseason players.

Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy announced Monday that Craig Kimbrel would not be attending the ceremony on Tuesday. Kennedy said the two talked “at length Sunday,” per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo, when Kimbrel informed him of his decision to forgo the event.

Kennedy said Kimbrel appreciated the invite, but, “feels his attendance might create a distraction.”

Kennedy: "While he really appreciated our invite and outreach, he feels his attendance might create a distraction. Out of respect for his teammates, he has chosen to not attend. While disappointed, we totally respect and understand his decision." — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) April 8, 2019

Kimbrel went 5-1 for the Sox last season, earning himself a 2.74 ERA and saved 42 games (blowing just 5 saves) over 62 1/3 innings pitched. He allowed 31 hits and 19 runs through his 63 appearances last year, not to mention his performance for the Sox during the 2018 postseason.

The righty is still an unsigned free agent, despite staying in touch with a number of teams during the offseason. He rejected a qualifying offer from the Sox early in the offseason in order to test the open market.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images