Ex-Patriot Jacoby Brissett Ribs Tom Brady In Savage Instagram Comment

by on Tue, Apr 16, 2019 at 5:48PM

For whatever reason, Jacoby Brissett was in a mud-slinging mood Tuesday morning.

For those unaware, Tuesday marked 19th anniversary of the New England Patriots drafting Tom Brady with the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Brady celebrated by Instagramming his infamously flubby NFL combine photo.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram

19 years ago today the @patriots took a chance on the guy in this photo: Me (199) 😂. Thank you to EVERYONE who’s helped me to prove them right! PS: Did they stop taking these photos after mine?? 🤣🤣

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

Yeah, that guy has won six Super Bowls.

Anyway, take a look at this comment by Brissett:

Tom Brady Jacoby Brissett

Instagram/TomBrady

Did he just call the greatest quarterback of all time chubby?

Did he just suggest that Brady, despite the benefits of bullet-proof TB12 method, still is a little soft?

We think he did. Shame!

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

