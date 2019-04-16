Mitch Marner Has Witty Reply About Blocked Shots Vs. Bruins In Game 3

Mitch Marner has been an absolute thorn in the side of the Boston Bruins.

It’s really been the case since the 21-year-old came into the NHL, but it’s been even more elevated the last two year’s in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Marner has two goals and an assist in the first round against the B’s, notching a helper in the Leafs’ 3-2 Game 3 win on Monday night that gave Toronto a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Marner, along with linemates John Tavares and Zach Hyman also have been pivotal in keeping Boston’s top trio of Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak quiet, which they’ve done effectively thus far.

As if that wasn’t enough, Marner put team in front of well-being Monday night, throwing himself in front of five shots, including both of Pastrnak’s desperation shots before the final horn.

Laying everything on the line! Two huge blocks by @Marner93 in the dying seconds. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/RRbdK4rsmq — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 16, 2019

And at practice on Tuesday, Marner had a pretty lighthearted response to his potentially game-saving blocks.

“I mean, there’s dentists for a reason, so whatever,” Marner told the media, including TSN, at practice Tuesday. “Luckily enough, it didn’t hit me in the face, but it could have been a tough result if it had.”

With Toronto now in the driver’s seat in the series, the Bruins will be searching for a quicker answer for Marner and his two-way ability. But you have to respect the 21-year-old for putting it on the line.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images