Flames Vs. Avalanche Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Playoff Game 4 Online

The top-seeded Calgary Flames will look to bounce back against the surging Colorado Avalanche in their final game at the Pepsi Center on Wednesday before the series makes it’s way back over the northern border.

Calgary started off the series strong with a convincing 4-0 win in Game 1, but have since dropped the last two to the Avalanche. The Flames’ offense hasn’t been clicking the way they were hoping heading into the series, but have a chance to turn that around in Game 4.

Colorado, on the other hand, is looking to maintain the momentum they’ve gained following two straight wins against the Flames. Cale Makar will make the second start of his NHL career for Colorado on Wednesday following a wildly successful debut in Game 3 on Monday where he scored his first NHL goal.

Here’s how to watch Flames vs. Avalanche Game 4 online:

When: Wednesday, April 17 at 10 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports

Live Stream: NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images