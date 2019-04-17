Take Look Inside Bruins’ Hotel Room Ahead Of Game 4 Vs. Maple Leafs

It’s always fun to get a behind-the-scenes look of your favorite teams, whether it’s in the locker rooms or how they spend their off days.

Boston Bruins’ Chris Wagner has been doing just that throughout his team’s first-round series against the Maple Leafs, and fans got a special look inside where the Black and Gold is staying in Toronto. While the winger was expected to take the lead in the video, it was Brad Marchand who decided to take it over.

And, as one would expect, Marchand had a lot of fun with it while giving a virtual tour of their living quarters.

Take a look:

Looking good, Jake.

The B’s look to even the series at two games apiece Wednesday night in Game 4.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images