Liverpool Press Conference Live Stream: Watch Reds Unveil Tour Plans At Fenway Park

Liverpool FC is cooking up something big for this summer.

The Reds will will reveal their plans for their preseason tour in a special announcement at 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday afternoon at Fenway Park. Having positioned themselves for Premier League and UEFA Champions League glory this season, the Reds will use their preseason preparations as a launchpad for further success in 2019-2020.

Liverpool managing director and chief commercial officer Billy Hogan, former Reds defender Phil Babb, Boston Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy and Fenway Sports Management managing director Mark Lev are scheduled to speak to the media and dozens of members of LFC Boston supporters club at 2 p.m. ET at Fenway Park.

You can watch a live stream of the press conference in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports Images