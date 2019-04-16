Islanders Vs. Penguins Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Playoff Game 4 Online

The Tampa Bay Lightning aren’t the only team in danger of being swept in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Pittsburgh Penguins find themselves in a 3-0 series hole entering Tuesday night’s matchup with the New York Islanders at PPG Paints Arena. It’s certainly unfamiliar territory for the Penguins, who haven’t suffered a first-round sweep since the 1971-72 season.

The Islanders, on the other hand, will be looking to punch their tickets to Round 2 for the first time since the 2015-16 campaign and just the second since the 1992-93 season.

Here’s how to watch Islanders vs. Penguins Game 4 online:

When: Tuesday, April 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

