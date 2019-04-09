Jaylen Brown Has Space Jokes After Celtics’ Day Off In Washington D.C.

With the Boston Celtics having clinched home-court advantage prior to their final regular season game, Tuesday night’s matchup with the Washington Wizards has a lot less meaning. For that reason, the Celtics will be without at least seven players when they take the floor at Capital One Arena.

Jaylen Brown is one of only a few rotation players who will be in uniform Tuesday night, but that doesn’t mean he didn’t have time to do some exploring on his day off in Washington DC.

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope Operations Control Center tweeted out a photo of Brown during his tour Monday afternoon. The 22-year-old made sure to respond with some wit.

Thank you !! And of course, it wasn’t rocket science *slaps knee 🤣 https://t.co/0Uxm7gPTj7 — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) April 8, 2019

How about that? A dad joke from Jaylen Brown of all people. Who would’ve thought?

I guess that’s what happens when you hang around Brad Stevens all day. Happy to see Stevens is teaching the young guns well.

Add the NASA Hubble Space Telescope to the long list of Brown’s non-basketball interests.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images