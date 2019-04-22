Boston Red Sox

Monday’s Red Sox-Tigers Game Rained Out; Day-Night Doubleheader Scheduled Tuesday

Mon, Apr 22, 2019

The Boston Red Sox’s return to Fenway Park will have to wait one more day, thanks to Mother Nature.

The Red Sox announced that Monday night’s series-opening game against the Detroit Tigers has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up Tuesday afternoon as part of a day-night doubleheader at Fenway with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET.

Tickets for Monday night’s game will be honored for the first game Tuesday afternoon while the regularly scheduled Tuesday night game remains at 7:10 p.m.

NESN will televise the first game with coverage beginning at noon. The nightcap can be seen on NESNplus with coverage of the Bruins’ Game 7 matchup vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs on NESN.

