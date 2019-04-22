What Bruce Cassidy Thinks Will Determine Bruins Vs. Maple Leafs Game 7

Another year, another Game 7 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
The Boston Bruins staved off elimination Sunday in Toronto by defeating the Maple Leafs 4-2 in Game 6 of the teams’ first-round playoff series. Boston will host Game 7 on Tuesday night at TD Garden, marking the second season in a row (and the third time in seven years) the B’s and Leafs will meet in a winner-take-all playoff showdown.
Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy spoke Monday about his team’s past Game 7 experiences and what he expects to be the difference this time around.
The Bruins scored four unanswered goals in last year’s Game 7 to overcome a third-period deficit and beat the Maple Leafs 7-4. Boston and Toronto also played each other in a Game 7 back in 2013, with the Bruins miraculously climbing out of a 4-1, third-period hole to win 5-4 in overtime.
This year obviously is different, especially since the Leafs have shown an ability to close out games. But it’s fair to expect another hard-fought Game 7 in which the team that executes better advances to the second round while the loser heads home for summer vacation.
Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images
