What Bruce Cassidy Thinks Will Determine Bruins Vs. Maple Leafs Game 7

Another year, another Game 7 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Boston Bruins staved off elimination Sunday in Toronto by defeating the Maple Leafs 4-2 in Game 6 of the teams’ first-round playoff series. Boston will host Game 7 on Tuesday night at TD Garden, marking the second season in a row (and the third time in seven years) the B’s and Leafs will meet in a winner-take-all playoff showdown.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy spoke Monday about his team’s past Game 7 experiences and what he expects to be the difference this time around.

🎥 Bruce Cassidy on what will make the difference in Game 7: "I doubt either team will lack effort…I think it comes down to execution as much as anything." pic.twitter.com/6s2POcf8Eh — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 22, 2019

The Bruins scored four unanswered goals in last year’s Game 7 to overcome a third-period deficit and beat the Maple Leafs 7-4. Boston and Toronto also played each other in a Game 7 back in 2013, with the Bruins miraculously climbing out of a 4-1, third-period hole to win 5-4 in overtime.

This year obviously is different, especially since the Leafs have shown an ability to close out games. But it’s fair to expect another hard-fought Game 7 in which the team that executes better advances to the second round while the loser heads home for summer vacation.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images