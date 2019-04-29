NBA Rumors: Nets’ Jared Dudley Interested In Joining Celtics In Free Agency

Jared Dudley believes he can make a positive contribution in familiar surroundings.

The Brooklyn Nets forward is interested in joining the Boston Celtics this summer as a free agent, The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn reported Sunday, citing an NBA source. Dudley, 33, just finished his 13th NBA season and is expected to leave the Nets on July 1 when his contract expires. Washburn bolsters the Dudley to Celtics rumor by highlighting links between the player’s agent and the team he’d like to join.

“Also, he is represented by Mark Bartelstein, the agent for Gordon Hayward who has a strong relationship with Danny Ainge …,” Washburn writes.

He expressed interest in playing for the Celtics in 2016 but claims the Celtics “never contacted him. He ultimately signed a three-year three-year, $30 million contract with the Phoenix Suns, who traded him to Brooklyn last offseason.

He averaged just 4.9 points and 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 20.7 minutes per game this season, but his tenacious defending and mentorship of younger teammates makes him more valuable than his statistics suggest.

Dudley played four seasons at Boston College between 2003 and 2007. The Charlotte Bobcats (now Hornets) selected him 22nd overall in the 2007 NBA Draft, and he has played for them, the Suns (two stints), the Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks and Nets during his career.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images