Patriots Drafted Tom Brady With 199th Overall Pick 19 Years Ago Today

Tuesday marked the 19th anniversary one of the most important — and simultaneously infamous — days in NFL history.
We’re talking, of course, about the day the New England Patriots drafted Tom Brady.
As you know, the Patriots selected the Michigan quarterback with the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Brady was the seventh signal-caller taken in the draft behind the likes of Giovanni Carmazzi, Chad Pennington and Tee Martin.
The Patriots celebrated with this “Draft Anniversaries” video:
And then there’s this:
The Patriots will have a chance to find more diamonds in the rough when the 2019 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday, April 25.
Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images
