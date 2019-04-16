Patriots Drafted Tom Brady With 199th Overall Pick 19 Years Ago Today

Tuesday marked the 19th anniversary one of the most important — and simultaneously infamous — days in NFL history.

We’re talking, of course, about the day the New England Patriots drafted Tom Brady.

As you know, the Patriots selected the Michigan quarterback with the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Brady was the seventh signal-caller taken in the draft behind the likes of Giovanni Carmazzi, Chad Pennington and Tee Martin.

The Patriots celebrated with this “Draft Anniversaries” video:

From the sixth round to six Super Bowl wins. #OTD in 2000, the #Patriots select @TomBrady with the 199th pick. pic.twitter.com/bhLOIcI1v5 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 16, 2019

And then there’s this:

19 years ago today, the @Patriots selected Tom Brady with the 199th pick. Since then: • 14x Pro Bowler

• 6x Super Bowl champion

• 3x First Team All-Pro

• 3x MVP

• 81,693 career pass yds (including playoffs)

• 590 career pass TDs (including playoffs) pic.twitter.com/ZJ1Y06m7yV — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 16, 2019

The Patriots will have a chance to find more diamonds in the rough when the 2019 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday, April 25.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images