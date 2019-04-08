Patriots Hosting Speedy Wide Receiver Prospect On Pre-Draft Visit

Oops. In a since-deleted Instagram story, Georgia wide receiver Mecole Hardman revealed he was visiting the New England Patriots.

Mecole Hardman is visiting the Pats pic.twitter.com/4xr8m0R2vz — Billy Marshall (@BillyM_91) April 8, 2019

Patriots running back Sony Michel is a fellow Georgia alum. Hardman and Michel were teammates in 2016 and 2017.

Hardman is regarded as a third-round prospect in the 2019 NFL Draft. He ran a blazing 4.33-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine at 5-foot-10, 187 pounds.

Hardman caught 35 passes for 543 yards with seven touchdowns as a junior in 2018. He also added five carries for 36 yards, 16 punt returns for 321 yards with a touchdown and 14 kick returns for 353 yards.

The Patriots will almost certainly select a wide receiver in the 2019 NFL Draft, which takes place from April 25-27. The Patriots are shallow at wide receiver with just Julian Edelman, Phillip Dorsett, Bruce Ellington, Maurice Harris, Braxton Berrios, Damoun Patterson, Matthew Slater and suspended wideout Josh Gordon on their depth chart.

