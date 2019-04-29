Patriots Post-Draft 53-Man Roster Projection: Which Receivers Make The Cut?

The New England Patriots filled out most of their 90-man roster by drafting 10 players and signing another 10 rookie free agents over the weekend. So, let’s make some cuts.

Here’s our first way-too-early crack at a 2019 Patriots 53-man roster projection. In it, we have all but one draft pick making the 2019 squad.

(Rookies are italicized.)

QUARTERBACK (3)

Tom Brady

Brian Hoyer

Jarrett Stidham

Out: Danny Etling

Stidham, a fourth-round selection, takes over Etling’s spot as the Patriots’ developmental quarterback. That’s an upgrade, even if he takes up a 53-man roster spot.

RUNNING BACK (5)

Sony Michel

James White

Rex Burkhead

Damien Harris

Brandon Bolden ST

Out: Nick Brossette

The Patriots needed more running back depth last season when Michael and Burkhead suffered injuries, leading to Cordarrelle Patterson playing out of position. Third-round pick Harris provides that.

FULLBACK (1)

James Develin

Out: Jakob Johnson

Johnson, a Germany native, likely will stick around on the practice squad, where he can take on an additional 11th spot as part of the NFL’s international gateway program.

WIDE RECEIVER (5)

Julian Edelman

Phillip Dorsett

N’Keal Harry

Bruce Ellington

Matthew Slater ST

PUP: Demaryius Thomas

Suspended: Josh Gordon

Out: Braxton Berrios, Ryan Davis, Maurice Harris, Jakobi Meyers, Damoun Patterson, Xavier Ubosi

It was tough deciding among Ellington, Harris, Berrios and Meyers. We think Meyers could be a nice steal as an undrafted free agent, but we need to see it in OTAs and minicamp first. Ellington is a solid fit for the slot in the Patriots’ offense if he can stay healthy.

The Patriots can get by with this group until Thomas and/or Gordon return.

TIGHT END (3)

Matt LaCosse

Austin Seferian-Jenkins

Ryan Izzo

Out: Stephen Anderson, Andrew Beck, Jacob Hollister

Izzo is a more balanced tight end as a receiving threat and experienced blocker than Anderson, Beck and Hollister. This is the Patriots’ biggest remaining area of need.

OFFENSIVE LINE (9)

LT Isaiah Wynn

LG Joe Thuney

C David Andrews

RG Shaq Mason

RT Marcus Cannon

OL Ted Karras

OT Yodny Cajuste

OL Hjalte Froholdt

OT Tyree St. Louis

Out: Calvin Anderson, Cole Croston, Jake Eldrenkamp, James Ferentz, Tyler Gauthier, Cedrick Lang, Ryker Mathews, Brian Schwenke, Dan Skipper

We know basically nothing about St. Louis, but it’s tough to tell which one of these young offensive tackles out of St. Louis, Croston, Lang, Mathews and Skipper will make the team. We’ll go with the one with the most upside. The Patriots could definitely still use another experienced offensive tackle.

EDGE DEFENDERS (4)

Michael Bennett

John Simon

Deatrich Wise

Chase Winovich

Out: Keionta Davis, Trent Harris, Derek Rivers

Byron Cowart, who’s listed below, also can contribute as a defensive end in the Patriots’ base defense. Linebackers like Dont’a Hightower and Kyle Van Noy can serve as edge rushers. Davis and Rivers didn’t show much in their second seasons last year. Harris was on the practice squad in 2018.

INTERIOR DEFENSIVE LINE (4)

Lawrence Guy

Mike Pennel

Adam Butler

Byron Cowart

Out: Frank Herron, Ufomba Kamalu, David Parry

Herron, Kamalu and Parry all will compete for a roster spot with Cowart. All three players have potential.

LINEBACKER (5)

Kyle Van Noy

Dont’a Hightower

Ja’Whaun Bentley

Elandon Roberts

Brandon King ST

Out: Terez Hall, Calvin Munson, Christian Sam

It’s not crazy to think one of Hall (undrafted free agent), Munson (2018 sixth-round pick) or Sam (undrafted free agent) could wind up making the 53-man roster. For now, though, we’ll keep just five linebackers since Simon and Winovich could wind up playing as stand-up edge defenders.

CORNERBACK (6)

Stephon Gilmore

JC Jackson

Jason McCourty

Joejuan Williams

Jonathan Jones

Duke Dawson

Out: Keion Crossen, Ken Webster

This is a loaded group, making it difficult to cut Crossen and Webster, although it’s not a foregone conclusion Dawson beats out Crossen.

SAFETY (5)

Devin McCourty

Patrick Chung

Duron Harmon

Terrence Brooks ST

Nate Ebner ST

Out: A.J. Howard, Obi Melifonwu

Three cornerbacks — McCourty, Jones and Williams — all could play pseudo-safety roles.

SPECIAL TEAMS (3)

K Stephen Gostkowski

LS Joe Cardona

P Jake Bailey

Out: Ryan Allen

The Patriots wouldn’t have taken Bailey in the fifth round if he didn’t have a legitimate chance to make the roster.

