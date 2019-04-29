These Current, Former Patriots Expected To Attend Kentucky Derby

The reigning Super Bowl champions will be well-represented at Churchill Downs this Saturday afternoon.

The stars will be out and about for the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby. Tom Brady is expected to be in attendance, and he’ll be joined by a few friends, too.

Super Bowl LIII MVP Julian Edelman and backup quarterback Brian Hoyer also are expected to take in this year’s Run for the Roses, per The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin. A handful of former Patriots will be on hand as well, including quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo, Matt Cassel and Jacoby Brissett and wide receiver Danny Amendola.

Brady and Co. didn’t attend last year’s Kentuck Derby, but their trip in 2017 gained quite a bit of publicity. The Patriots quarterback and the rest of the “Wolf Pack” lit up social media, highlighted by a great photo featuring Brady and Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz.

With Brady far more active on social media than he was two years ago, it’s a safe bet he and the rest of his squad will make the viral rounds this Saturday.

