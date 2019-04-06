Paul Pierce Says He Was Better Than Dwyane Wade; Twitter Lost Its Mind

Who had a better career, Paul Pierce or Dwyane Wade?

Both players undoubtedly are going to have a spot in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame right when they are eligible, but that doesn’t mean fans can’t speculate about who was the better player.

ESPN’s Rachel Nichols posed this question to The Truth himself Friday on “The Jump,” and Pierce unsurprisingly claimed to have been the better player.

“That’s easy, I can say that off the bat, that’s me,” Pierce said. “I’m 24 or 25 and you give me (LeBron James) and (Chris Bosh), I’d be sitting on five or six championships easy.”

The 10-time All-Star’s comments have proven polarizing.

Y’all can talk all y’all want but Lebron couldn’t beat Paul Pierce until he built that super team in Miami and neither Dwade or Lebron could beat that 08 Lakers Team like Paul pierce and them BUMS did 😂🤷🏾‍♂️ — Marquis Flowers (@MFlowers59) April 6, 2019

If Dwyane Wade came back next season, played all 82 games and scored zero points in every one, he'd still have a higher career scoring average than Paul Pierce. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) April 6, 2019

Don’t miss After the Buzzer @espn I’m prepared to defend my take #imbetter — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) April 6, 2019

Pierce and Wade both had extremely successful NBA careers and the debate could be made that either was the better player. The two battled for years on the court, and are sure to face off against each other in barbershop debates for years to come.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images