Paul Pierce Says He Was Better Than Dwyane Wade; Twitter Lost Its Mind

Who had a better career, Paul Pierce or Dwyane Wade?
Both players undoubtedly are going to have a spot in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame right when they are eligible, but that doesn’t mean fans can’t speculate about who was the better player.
ESPN’s Rachel Nichols posed this question to The Truth himself Friday on “The Jump,” and Pierce unsurprisingly claimed to have been the better player.
“That’s easy, I can say that off the bat, that’s me,” Pierce said. “I’m 24 or 25 and you give me (LeBron James) and (Chris Bosh), I’d be sitting on five or six championships easy.”
The 10-time All-Star’s comments have proven polarizing.
Pierce and Wade both had extremely successful NBA careers and the debate could be made that either was the better player. The two battled for years on the court, and are sure to face off against each other in barbershop debates for years to come.
Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images
