Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora Still Not Worried About Rick Porcello’s Stuff

Rick Porcello struggled once again in his third start of 2019, giving up six hits and three earned runs over just four innings of work in Boston’s 9-5 loss to the Orioles. The loss was the righty’s third of the season, and his ERA now stands at 11.12.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said there is plenty to work on when it comes to Porcello’s game.

“Too many walks, lots of traffic, that’s not him,” Cora told reporters after the game, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “He’s a guy that pounds the strike zone, he’s always ahead, he hasn’t been that way.”

But when asked if being hit in the head by a line drive during spring training may have had an impact on the pitcher, or if he’s suffering from any other health issues, Cora flat-out said “no.”

“He’s healthy, he’s good. Everything is good. It’s just not working right now for him,” Cora said.

Porcello acknowledged his recent struggles after the game, and said that he needs to get himself back in top form as fast as possible.

“I can’t keep going out there and rolling there starts out like this, you know it’s only hurting our team,” he said.

There is still plenty of ball left to be played between the Sox and Orioles in the coming days as the two teams prepare for the second half of their four-game series.

Here are some other notes from Saturday’s Orioles-Red Sox game:

— It’s safe to say the Red Sox’s starting pitching hasn’t been what many envisioned it would be this season.

In Boston’s first 15 games of 2019, the team has allowed 89 earned runs over 127.2 innings pitched — a 6.29 ERA to be exact. At this point in 2018, the Sox had given up just 47 earned runs over 141 innings pitched for just a 3.00 ERA.

Red Sox pitching thru 15 games 2019 – 127.2 IP – 89 ER – 6.29 ERA 2018 – 141.0 IP – 47 ER – 3.00 ERA Pitching is slightly behind last year’s pace — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) April 13, 2019

— Porcello has been walking more batters than normal lately, including five today over just four innings pitched. But this is more of a rarity than some might think, especially for the Sox righthander.

Big thanks to our friend Pete Abraham for breaking down this incredible stat for us.

Rick Porcello has walked 4 in two of his three starts this season. He walked four or more seven times in 307 starts from 2009-18. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) April 13, 2019

— Orioles first baseman Chris Davis snapped his 0-for-54 slump at the plate in the first inning against Rick Porcello, knocking home the first two runs of the game. His last hit came all the way back on Sept. 14.

At one point in the game, Davis had more hits than the Sox’s entire lineup combined. Let that sink in.

— Saturday’s loss is the tenth of the season for the Sox, and boy they got there fast. Last year, Boston didn’t lose its tenth game of the season until May 8 in 2018, which gave them a 25-10 record.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images