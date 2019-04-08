Red Sox’s Mookie Betts, David Price Recreate Iconic ‘The Lion King’ Scene

Mookie Betts just can’t wait to be king.

Betts was forced to find ways to entertain himself Sunday afternoon, as the star outfielder was given an off day for the Boston Red Sox’s series finale against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Luckily for the reigning American League MVP, the folks at Chase Field and David Price were able to help him out.

As music from “The Lion King” rang through the ballpark, Betts and Price took a crack at recreating one of the most iconic scenes from the classic Disney film. The left-hander played the role of Mufasa, while Betts channeled his inner Simba looking over the land.

Check it out (pay no mind to the incorrectly tweeted movie).

Ok- David Price holding Mookie Betts for the Simba Cam is the funniest thing I’ve ever seen. — Guerin Austin (@guerinaustin) April 7, 2019

It turned out not to be a full off day for Betts, though, as he was inserted in the ninth inning as a defensive replacement. Nothing came his way, but the Red Sox hung on for a 1-0 win to cap off their 11-game road trip.

Boston now heads back to Fenway Park for Tuesday’s home opener with some positive energy on its side. Hakuna Matata, indeed.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images