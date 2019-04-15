Relive Epic Bruins-Maple Leafs Game 2 With This New Mic’d-Up Video

What’s better than a great highlight video?
A mic’d-up highlight video, of course.
The Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs went to war Saturday night in a violent, enthralling playoff game at TD Garden. The Bruins eventually prevailed with a 4-1 win, tying the best-of-seven first-round playoff series at a game apiece.
Be it highlight-reel goals, heated scrums or brutal — and, perhaps, suspendable — hits, Game 2 at the Garden had it all.
Ahead of Monday’s Game 3 in Toronto, the NHL’s official Twitter account shared the following mic’d-up video from a memorable Saturday night in Boston:
Sure it could’ve been a little longer, but beggars can’t be choosers.
Let’s just hope the rest of the series is as entertaining as the first two games were.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
