Relive Epic Bruins-Maple Leafs Game 2 With This New Mic’d-Up Video

What’s better than a great highlight video?

A mic’d-up highlight video, of course.

The Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs went to war Saturday night in a violent, enthralling playoff game at TD Garden. The Bruins eventually prevailed with a 4-1 win, tying the best-of-seven first-round playoff series at a game apiece.

Be it highlight-reel goals, heated scrums or brutal — and, perhaps, suspendable — hits, Game 2 at the Garden had it all.

Ahead of Monday’s Game 3 in Toronto, the NHL’s official Twitter account shared the following mic’d-up video from a memorable Saturday night in Boston:

Sure it could’ve been a little longer, but beggars can’t be choosers.

Let’s just hope the rest of the series is as entertaining as the first two games were.

