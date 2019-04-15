Sharks Vs. Golden Knights Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Playoffs Game 3 Online

The Las Vegas Golden Knights and San Jose Sharks split the first two games of their best of seven series at SAP Center and now turn to Sin City for Games 3 and 4.

The Sharks won Game 1 handily by a score of 5-2, but turned around and fell 5-3 in Game 2.

Both clubs have had their moments in the first 120 minutes of this first round series, but it hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows for either club. Game 3’s decisive aura should create quite the atmosphere at T-Mobile Arena in Vegas on Sunday night.

Here’s how to watch Sharks-Golden Knights Game 3:

Start Time: Sunday, April 14 at 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports

Live Stream: NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports Images