Take Behind-The-Scenes Look At Creation Of Red Sox’s World Series Ring

There was no shortage of pomp and circumstance Tuesday afternoon at Fenway Park.

The Boston Red Sox celebrated their 2018 World Series title prior to their home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays. In addition to visits from the Super Bowl LIII champion New England Patriots and past Red Sox World Series winners, players from the 2018 club received glamorous championship rings.

A whole lot went into the creation of the commemorative bands, which seemingly feature too many jewels to count. The video below tells you all you need to know about the Red Sox’s latest ring.

Now that’s bling worthy of a historic ballclub.

The Red Sox likely won’t get too caught up in the rings, though, as their focus is fixated on repeating as world champions and adding to their trophy (and jewelry) case.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images