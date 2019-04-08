Texas Tech-Virginia Live Stream: Watch NCAA Championship Game Online

Who will be crowned the 2019 NCAA Division I Men’s basketball national champions?

After a long tournament, the only two teams remaining are the No. 3-seeded Texas Tech Red Raiders and top-seeded Virginia Cavaliers. The two teams will vie for NCAA immortality Monday night at 9:20 p.m. ET in Minneapolis.

No matter the outcome Monday night, history will be made. Neither program has won a national championship.

Texas Tech enters the final game after upsetting the No. 2-seeded Michigan State Spartans 61-51 in their Final Four matchup, whereas Virginia comes in after narrowly taking down the No. 5-seeded Auburn Tigers 63-62.

Here’s how to watch Texas Tech-Virginia:

Start Time: Monday, April 8, at 9:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: March Madness Live | CBS Sports

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images