These Two Patriots Draft Picks Have Been Friends Since Childhood

Long before they were college rivals and 2019 NFL Draft prospects, running back Damien Harris and quarterback Jarrett Stidham were peewee football teammates in Madison County, Kentucky.

Now, they’re teammates again — this time with the New England Patriots.

The Patriots selected Harris, an Alabama product, in the third round Friday night, then scooped up Auburn’s Stidham in the fourth round Saturday.

Speaking with reporters during his introductory conference call, Stidham said he can’t wait to reunite with Harris, whom he faced in the Iron Bowl in each of the last two seasons.

“I was telling somebody last night that we played peewee football together back when we were 8 years old, back when we were in Kentucky,” Stidham said. “So I’ve known Damien for basically my entire life it seems like, and we’ve definitely kept in touch, and I’ve obviously played him the last couple of years.

“It’s funny, as soon as I get off this call, I’m actually going to give him a shout and tell him how excited I am to play with him again. Life always comes full circle, and to be with the very first year of tackle football playing with Damien and now we’re both New England Patriots, it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Damien Harris and Jarrett Stidham grew up playing football together in Madison County … this weekend they were both drafted by the New England Patriots … what a great story!!!

Congrats Damien and Jarrett! @DHx34 pic.twitter.com/5TSKAuc7mN — Register Sports (@RichmondRsports) April 27, 2019

Stidham, who’s viewed as a developmental QB prospect, will learn behind Tom Brady while competing with veteran Brian Hoyer and 2018 seventh-round draft pick Danny Etling for the top backup spot.

Harris joins a well-stocked Patriots backfield that already featured 2018 first-rounder Sony Michel, James White, Rex Burkhead, Brandon Bolden and fullback James Develin.

Thumbnail photo via Marvin Gentry/USA TODAY Sports Images