This Hype Video Will Get Bruins Fans Jacked Up For Stanley Cup Playoffs

Postseason hockey is back in Boston.

After an exciting regular season, the Bruins will kick off their Stanley Cup playoffs run Thursday night when they welcome the Toronto Maple Leafs to TD Garden for Game 1 of their first-round series.

This best-of-seven set is primed to be a great one. In addition to being Atlantic Division as well as Original Six rivals, the B’s and Leafs have gone the distance in each of their last two postseason meetings.

Boston fans surely are already plenty fired up for the high-powered tilt, but if you need a little extra juice, the hype video the Bruins shared Thursday morning should do the trick.

This is what you wake up for. #InOurBlood pic.twitter.com/52pzPK6nlm — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 11, 2019

Buckle up, hockey fanatics. The fun is just getting started.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images