Tom Brady Cracks Joke On Twitter While Wishing Bill Belichick A Happy Birthday

Tom Brady has turned out to be a real joker on Twitter.

Whether it’s posting fake baseball cards of himself, or chirping Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the New England Patriots quarterback has attempted to be quite the comedian since joining the social media platform.

So with New England head coach Bill Belichick’s birthday falling on Tuesday, Brady just couldn’t help but rib the now-67-year-old.

Happy birthday Coach! He’ll definitely see this.. big social media guy.. — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 16, 2019

Belichick always seemed like more of an Instagram guy, anyway.

Of course, that wasn’t Brady’s only Twitter activity on Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday marks the 19-year anniversary of Brady being taken by the Patriots in the NFL Draft (sixth round, pick 199 overall, in New Englanders let you forget), so Brady reacted appropriately by resurfacing his infamous combine weigh-in photo.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images