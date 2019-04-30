VA Health Care Hero Of The Week: Al Horford Helps Celtics vs Bucks

The Boston Celtics took down the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals and the star power came from Al Horford. Horford exploded for 20 points, 11 rebounds and 3 assists in Boston’s 112-90 win on the road.

That performance earned Horford VA Health Care Hero of the Week honors for the week. NESN.com’s Courtney Cox details Horford’s performance in the video above.

Learn more about how VA Healthcare and serve those who served at: www.nesn.com/veteran

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports