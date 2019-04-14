Watch Brad Marchand Put Bruins Up 2-0 In Game 2 Vs. Maple Leafs

Charlie Coyle put the Boston Bruins up 1-0 early in Game 2 against the Toronto Maple Leafs, but it was Brad Marchand who would extend their lead later in the first period.

David Pastrnak made a beautiful back handed pass to Marchand who beat Frederick Anderson with a quick move to finish the rush. Pastrnak is now up to 26 points in his last 15 games vs. the Maple Leafs.

Check out Marchand’s goal and Pastrnak’s gorgeous pass below:

The Bruins took their 2-0 lead into the first intermission after an energy-filled first frame.

