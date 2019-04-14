Watch Charlie Coyle Put Bruins On Board First In Game 2 Vs. Maple Leafs

Charlie Coyle got the Boston Bruins on the board early Saturday night.

After falling to the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-1 in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Thursday, the local boy gave the B’s the early lead 4:44 into the first period in Game 2 with a nifty shot past Maple Leafs goaltender Frederick Anderson.

Bruins forward David Backes recorded the assist on Coyle’s shot after recovering the puck behind Toronto’s net and feeding it to Coyle in the slot.

The Bruins are looking to even up the series before the series shifts to Toronto for Game 3 Monday.

