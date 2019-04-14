Spurs Vs. Nuggets Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoff Game 1 Online

The Denver Nuggets are making their first NBA playoff appearance in six years.

Denver’s last playoff series win came in 2009 when they advanced all the way to the Western Conference Finals before falling to the Los Angeles Lakers. The No. 2-seeded Nuggets play host to the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night for Game 1.

Unlike the Nuggets, the Spurs have been a fixture in the postseason, qualifying in each of the last 22 seasons dating back to the 1997-98 campaign.

Here’s how to watch Spurs-Nuggets:

When: Saturday, April 13, at 10:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Russ Isabella/USA TODAY Sports