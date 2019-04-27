Watch Chase Winovich’s Emotional Reaction To Being Drafted By Patriots

New England Patriots fans are going to love Chase Winovich.

The long-haired, zombie-blooded defensive end was taken by New England in the third round (77 overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft on Friday. And, thankfully, cameras were rolling Winovich got the call from the Patriots.

Check out the Michigan alum’s reaction in the video below:

Get hyped!

Winovich was the second selection on what was a busy Day 2 for the Patriots. And, considering New England’s history in the late rounds, Saturday should be a fascinating day as well.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images