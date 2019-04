The 2019 NFL Draft concludes Saturday in Nashville.

Following a busy first three rounds, the draft will wrap up Saturday with rounds 4-7. And if the first two days offer any indication, the final day of the 2019 draft should provide plenty of entertainment.

Here’s how to watch Day 3 online:

When: Saturday, April 27 at noon ET

TV Channel: NFL Network, ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN | NFL Network | FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images