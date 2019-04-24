Watch Julian Edelman Go Nuts After Bruins Clinch Game 7 Vs. Maple Leafs

Julian Edelman is a damn good wide receiver, but he might be an even better hype man.

The New England Patriots wideout was at TD Garden on Tuesday to watch the Boston Bruins knock off the Toronto Maple Leafs in a thrilling Game 7. Edelman served as the banner captain, the Bruins advanced to Round 2 of the Stanley Cup playoffs and Justin Bieber consumed an incomprehensible amount of crow — it was a good night in Boston.

Edelman was at his most hyped when Charlie Coyle netted an empty-net goal late in the third period to seal the Bruins’ victory. The Patriots star freaked out, hit some guy with a towel and fired up the Bruins fans below him.

That moment, as well as many others, were captured on Edelman’s Instagram throughout a memorable night at the Garden.

(You can click here to watch Edelman’s full Instagram story from Tuesday night.)

Seemed like a good time.

The Bruins will rest Wednesday before returning to the ice Thursday against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Game 1 of the second-round series is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images