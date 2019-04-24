Damian Lillard Laughs Off Paul George’s Bitter Opinion Of His Buzzer-Beater

Damian Lillard’s last laugh has extended into another day.

The Portland Trail Blazers guard laughed Wednesday in response to Paul George’s damming assessment of his epic buzzer-beater. Lillard hit a 37-foot, game-winning, buzzer-beating 3-pointer in George’s face Tuesday night to eliminate the Oklahoma City Thunder in their first-round NBA playoff series.

George described Lillard’s dagger as a “bad shot” after the fifth, and final, game of the series.

Lillard, who scored a playoff-career-high 50 points in Game 5, answered George early Wednesday morning via Twitter.

Lillard and the Blazers will rest and reload as they await the winner of the Denver Nuggets versus San Antonio Spurs series. The Nuggets currently lead the Spurs 3-2, and Game 6 will take place Thursday night in San Antonio.

Thumbnail photo via Jaime Valdez/USA TODAY Sports Images