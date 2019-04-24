Watch Michael Chavis Obliterate His First Home Run, A 441-Foot Moonshot

Michael Chavis turned a lot of heads with his power during spring training.

And it seemed that it would be just a matter of time before the infield prospect would get the call up to the Boston Red Sox. That call came this week with Dustin Pedroia heading back to the injured list.

Chavis made his Fenway Park debut on Tuesday and after an 0-for-4 outing in the afternoon game of the Sox’s doubleheader, the 23-year-old made up for it in the nightcap, blasting his first career home run.

And it was an absolute bomb.

Good luck getting that ball back, Chavis. That one, measured at 441-feet, might have ended up in a bar on Lansdowne Street.

The Red Sox ended up falling 4-2 to the Tigers, dropping both games on Tuesday. But at least we got a look at the serious power potential of Chavis.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images