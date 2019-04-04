Watch Red Sox’s Ninth-Inning Rally In Exciting Win Over Athletics

The Boston Red Sox are back in the win column.

The Red Sox halted their losing streak at four Wednesday night against the Oakland Athletics, and they used a little two-out, ninth-inning magic to notch a much-needed victory.

Blake Swihart and Jackie Bradley Jr. got things going with a pair of two-out knocks in the final frame. Mookie Betts made sure not to leave his teammates out to dry, as he bounced a two-RBI double that ricocheted off the third-base bag.

✨ Mookie Magic ✨ pic.twitter.com/UHONFozkDA — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) April 4, 2019

But Boston wasn’t done. Andrew Benintendi followed Betts and provided some insurance with his first triple of the season.

Ryan Brasier came on in the ninth to nail down the win.

The Red Sox look to split the series with the A’s on Thursday afternoon when the two teams meet for the finale of their four-game set. First pitch is set for 3:37 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports Images