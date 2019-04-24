Watch Zdeno Chara, Brad Marchand Celebrate Bruins’ Game 7 Win Over Leafs

For the third time in six years, the Boston Bruins have ended the Toronto Maple Leafs’ season.

The Bruins got the last laugh in their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Maple Leafs, earning a 5-1 win Tuesday night. TD Garden was buzzing all night long, and Zdeno Chara made sure to shout out Boston’s loyal fanbase after the game.

The Black and Gold’s longtime captain took to Instagram alongside Brad Marchand, who’s already jacked up for the Eastern Conference semifinals.

As Marchand noted, the Blue Jackets are up next for the B’s after Columbus shockingly swept the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Tampa Bay Lightning. Game 1 of Bruins-Blue Jackets will be Thursday night at TD Garden, with puck drop set for 7 p.m. ET.

