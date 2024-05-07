How Much Did Bruins Consider Starting Linus Ullmark In Game 1?

The Bruins didn’t have much rest after an emotional Game 7 victory, and it’s why there was some consideration to making a key lineup change.

Head coach Jim Montgomery did insert Derek Forbort and Patrick Brown into the lineup in Game 1 against the Florida Panthers. And there could have been another lineup change for Boston had Brandon Carlo not made it to Amerant Bank Arena on time.

However, one change Montgomery didn’t make was swapping Jeremy Swayman for Linus Ullmark. The bench boss rode the hot hand, and Swayman didn’t disappoint with 38 stops that helped add to his playoff-leading .955 save percentage.

“We contemplated going with Ullmark, because we have so much confidence in him too,” Montgomery told reporters,” per The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa. “But when a guy is playing that well, it’s like, ‘Don’t outsmart yourself.'”

Swayman delivered in Boston’s 5-1 win over the Panthers, so it’s likely the Bruins continue to ride the 25-year-old for Game 2 on Wednesday. On paper, it’s not a bad idea to rotate in Ullmark to give Swayman rest, but that decision could come on a more situational basis rather as a pre-planned idea like it was during the regular season.