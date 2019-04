Which Players Could Patriots Target On Day 3 Of 2019 NFL Draft?

Two days down, one day to go.

The New England Patriots selected four players on Day 2 of the 2019 NFL Draft (cornerback Joejuan Williams, defensive end Chase Winovich, running back Damien Harris and offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste) after taking one on Day 1 (wide receiver N’Keal Harry).

New England still has seven picks remaining on Day 3 (three fourth-rounders and four seventh-rounders) and multiple needs it has yet to address, including tight end and defensive tackle.

Here’s a list of potential targets who still are on the board entering Saturday:

Quarterback

Ryan Finley, North Carolina State

Jarrett Stidham, Auburn

Brett Rypien, North Dakota State

Tyree Jackson, Buffalo

Clayton Thorson, Northwestern

Easton Stick, North Dakota State

Tight end

Foster Moreau, LSU

Trevon Wesco, West Virginia

Keenen Brown, Texas State

C.J. Conrad, Kentucky

Kaden Smith, Stanford

Tommy Sweeney, Boston College

Isaac Nauta, Georgia

Caleb Wilson, UCLA

Alize Mack, Notre Dame

Wide receiver

Riley Ridley, Georgia

Hakeem Butler, Iowa State

Emanuel Hall, Missouri

Kelvin Harmon, North Carolina State

David Sills, West Virginia

Gary Jennings, West Virginia

Stanley Morgan, Nebraska

Hunter Renfrow, Clemson

Cody Thompson, Toledo

Dillon Mitchell, Oregon

Jeff Smith, Boston College

Defensive tackle

Renell Wren, Arizona State

Daylon Mack, Texas A&M

Isaiah Buggs, Alabama

Albert Huggins, Clemson

P.J. Johnson, Arizona

Safety

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Florida

Amani Watts, Iowa

Deionte Thompson, Alabama

Marvell Tell, USC

Zedrick Woods, Ole Miss

Saquan Hampton, Rutgers

Malik Gant, Marshall

Linebacker

Mack Wilson, Alabama

Joe Giles-Harris, Duke

Tre Lamar, Clemson

Ty Summers, TCU

Guard

Tyler Jones, North Carolina State

Tyler Roemer, San Diego State

Dru Samia, Oklahoma

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images