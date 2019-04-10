Why Colin Cowherd Says 2004 Red Sox Are Sports’ Greatest Redemption Story

The Virginia Cavaliers men’s basketball team pulled off one of the all-time great turnaround stories in sports when it won its first National Championship on Monday, one season after being the first No. 1 seed to get bounced by a No. 16 seed in NCAA Tournament history.

But is it the best redemption story in sports history? Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd doesn’t think so. In fact, the Cavaliers’ title ranked fifth in the radio host’s rankings.

What rang in at No. 1? The 2004 Boston Red Sox.

And Cowherd’s reasoning is pretty self explanatory, with the Sox erasing an 86-year championship drought just one year after getting knocked out in the American League Championship Series by Aaron Boone’s walk-off home run.

“You can’t explain how much that meant to that region,” Cowherd noted.

You can hear his full top five below (the New England Patriots also make an appearance.) Fast forward to 4:15 to hear his full breakdown on the Sox’s title.

Top 5 redemption stories in sports according to @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/EEj5ZR6QpY — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) April 9, 2019

We don’t always agree with Cowherd, but it’s hard to argue this one.