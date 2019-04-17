Why Torey Krug Enjoys Chirping Bruins Teammate Brad Marchand On Twitter

Torey Krug and Brad Marchand are close friends and bitter rivals.

While the Bruins teammates hold each other in high regard, it hasn’t stopped them from chirping back and forth on social media this season, much to the delight of Boston’s supporters.

So far, it doesn’t appear anything is off-limits when it comes to their playful ribbing, although height has been the subject of several entertaining potshots. And both players seem to be really embracing the opportunity to showcase their personalities off the ice.

“It’s a sign of times changing,” Krug recently told ESPN.com’s Emily Kaplan. “We have a platform on social media where we can give fans a glimpse into the type of people that we are. That we actually do have fun. In our interviews to the media, we’re displayed as these robots. We give the same answers over and over. We don’t want to give too much insight on what’s going on in our locker room. From a team perspective, we do want to keep a lot of things private. But when it comes to our own individual personalities, this is our way to show we’re a close-knit group and that we’re going to be friends for our entire lives, and that’s something Marchy and I have enjoyed.”

Marchand has a reputation for being a pest on the ice, with his NHL peers recently voting him the best and worst trash talker in the league. Krug, on the other hand, is a bit more subdued in the heat of battle, though you’d hardly know it from his social media heckling.

“Because of his history, people like seeing a guy like him get chirped,” Krug said of Marchand, according to Kaplan. “People like to give me a pat on the back — thanks for doing that.”

Let’s hope the Krug-Marchand “feud” continues, for entertainment’s sake. It’s been a fun side story to follow amid the Bruins’ solid season, which continues Wednesday night when Boston faces the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 4 of the teams’ first-round playoff series.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images