Jets’ Adam Gase Puts Focus On Patriots In Offseason Message To New Team

Adam Gase knows what’s in front of him as he’s set to embark on his first season as head coach of the New York Jets.

This will be Gase’s second go-round in the AFC East, as he took the Jets job following three seasons in Miami. Gase led the Dolphins to the playoffs in his first season as a head coach, but the Fins posted a 13-19 combined record over the next two campaigns.

The Jets are expected to be relatively recharged in the upcoming season. Sam Darnold now has a full season in the league under his belt, and New York helped itself out in the offseason, most notably via the acquisition of Le’Veon Bell. Gang Green also boosted its defense by signing former Baltimore Ravens linebacker C.J. Mosley, who on Wednesday shed light on Gase’s early message to the Jets.

New Jets LB C.J. Mosley said that Adam Gase's message to the team at the start of offseason workouts was clear: He came here to beat the Patriots. — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) April 17, 2019

Good luck with that.

The New England Patriots have won 15 of the last 16 AFC East titles, with the lone exception coming in the 2008 season that saw Tom Brady tear his ACL in Week 1. As for the Jets, they’ve only put together one winning season in their last eight campaigns and have posted a 14-34 record over the last three.

Aiming to dethrone the Patriots is a great way for Gase to motivate his new team, but it’s going to be much easier said than done.

