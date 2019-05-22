Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox fell to the Toronto Blue Jays Tuesday night, but we got a little drama alongside the Game 2 result thanks to Marcus Stroman.

The Blue Jays’ starter gave the visiting dugout a little shimmy after getting out of a bases loaded jam and then quick pitched to Michael Chavis in the following inning. Chavis and Stroman exchanged some words, leading to the Red Sox’s bench to yell onto the field as well.

After the game, Boston manager Alex Cora discussed the events that unfolded and how Stroman has a bit of a reputation to get under the skin of opponents around the league. Of course, some of these comments were taken a bit out of context, and, after a Stroman tweet storm, a mini controversy had blossomed out of virtually nothing.

Before Wednesday’s Game 3, Cora spoke to reporters in Toronto looking to cool off any potential problems. Check out all of his thoughts below:

Cora on Stroman — 'That’s the way he pitches. We’ve seen it. It works for him. Like I said, he’s a good pitcher. If you ask around the league there are people who like it and there are people who don’t like it. I know he doesn’t care, because he keeps doing it. And it works.' — Bill Koch (@BillKoch25) May 22, 2019

Cora on Stroman/2016 WBC — 'I have no hard feelings toward Marcus Stroman because he pitched for Team USA. Honestly, that tournament was one of the highlights of my career. I had a blast with those kids. We united a country back home in need. I had a blast and it was awesome.' — Bill Koch (@BillKoch25) May 22, 2019

Cora — 'I think the game has changed the last few years. There is a lot of emotion. You see what Javy (Baez) is doing with the Cubs. I’ve always said that Francisco Lindor gets away with murder. And he smiles and people love it. I think that’s part of it. I think it’s cool.' — Bill Koch (@BillKoch25) May 22, 2019

A sound response from Cora, who was virtually brought into this situation by Stroman on Twitter.

The Red Sox look to get back into the win column on Wednesday night in Toronto with first pitch set for 7:07 p.m. ET.

