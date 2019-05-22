The Boston Red Sox fell to the Toronto Blue Jays Tuesday night, but we got a little drama alongside the Game 2 result thanks to Marcus Stroman.
The Blue Jays’ starter gave the visiting dugout a little shimmy after getting out of a bases loaded jam and then quick pitched to Michael Chavis in the following inning. Chavis and Stroman exchanged some words, leading to the Red Sox’s bench to yell onto the field as well.
After the game, Boston manager Alex Cora discussed the events that unfolded and how Stroman has a bit of a reputation to get under the skin of opponents around the league. Of course, some of these comments were taken a bit out of context, and, after a Stroman tweet storm, a mini controversy had blossomed out of virtually nothing.
Before Wednesday’s Game 3, Cora spoke to reporters in Toronto looking to cool off any potential problems. Check out all of his thoughts below:
A sound response from Cora, who was virtually brought into this situation by Stroman on Twitter.
The Red Sox look to get back into the win column on Wednesday night in Toronto with first pitch set for 7:07 p.m. ET.
